Countries should uphold international law in a more volatile world: PM Wong at ASEAN-Russia summit

SINGAPORE: Countries should uphold international law and the rules-based international order, especially in a more geopolitically volatile and turbulent world, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit in Kazan, Russia.

He highlighted Singapore and ASEAN's (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) consistent call for parties involved in conflicts to exercise restraint, return to dialogue, and pursue the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Friday (Jun 19).

"In this context, Prime Minister Wong emphasised that Singapore’s position on the situation in Ukraine was not because of alignment with any side but because of Singapore’s consistent commitment to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries," said the ministry.

Singapore is the only ASEAN member that has imposed sanctions on Russia, announcing measures in February 2022, just days after the invasion of Ukraine began.

The sanctions include export controls on items that can be used directly as weapons in Ukraine, as well as financial measures targeting Russian banks, entities and activities in Russia, as well as fundraising activities for the Russian government.

Mr Wong attended the summit on Wednesday and Thursday at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting marked the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations and the 30th anniversary of the ASEAN-Russia Dialogue Partnership.

At the summit, ASEAN and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in areas of shared interest.

Mr Wong welcomed Russia’s support for ASEAN Centrality and encouraged its continued participation in ASEAN-led mechanisms, including the ASEAN Regional Forum and the East Asia Summit.