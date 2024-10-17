Malaysia MPs support proposed Malay language test for citizenship applicants but call for standardised requirement

KUALA LUMPUR: A proposed proficiency test conducted in the Malay language for those applying to become Malaysian citizens has largely garnered the support of Members of Parliament (MPs) across both sides of the aisle.

This comes even as some have called on the government to clearly define the required level of proficiency and understanding of the language in order to be eligible for Malaysian citizenship while others want the test to be stricter.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday (Oct 16), Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Hin agreed that all citizens should be able to understand and have a command of the national language. However, he brought up that the standard for this requirement should be clearly defined and not depend on the discretion of individual officers, national news agency Bernama reported.

Echoing this, Mr Cha Kee Chin - the MP for the Rasah federal constituency in Negeri Sembilan - said it is essential to guide the government officers involved in the process to be trained properly.

"I urge the government to specify the required proficiency level … The expected level could involve basic communication within society. I request a clear explanation on this issue to ensure that no one is left at a disadvantage,” the Democratic Action Party (DAP) politician was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.

"We want to avoid having government officials apply different standards in various locations. It's important to establish guidelines for the proficiency level of our national language."

Like his fellow Pakatan Harapan (PH) politicians, Sungai Petani MP Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to establish clear guidelines, pointing out the need for uniformity to avoid inconsistent assessments of the language proficiency test by different officers while calling for coordination from the National Registration Department.

According to Bernama, he also cited countries such as Canada, Norway, Germany and Sweden that have transparent and standardised language assessment procedures.

Meanwhile, opposition politician and MP for Kangar Zakri Hassan emphasised that language is a key element of national identity and those aspiring to become Malaysian citizens should make an effort to learn it.

“Anyone wishing to be a Malaysian citizen but unable to speak Malay would lack a true Malaysian identity. It’s especially telling when foreign workers from countries like Bangladesh and Nepal can speak Malay fluently while some Malaysians could not,” he said in Parliament on Oct 16.

Member of Parliament for Alor Setar Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden shared similar sentiments, emphasising that the test must in fact be of the strictest standards, according to Free Malaysia Today.

The Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) politician added that at a time when some ministers and MPs are not able to converse in Malay properly, the language test should be made a priority.