Suitors are courting Malaysia’s state plantation giant Felda - what this could mean for PM Anwar’s reform agenda

Government sources noted that Mr Syed Mokhtar had recently submitted a proposal to acquire Felda’s sugar refining business but the plan was rejected by PM Anwar’s government, underscoring the constant threat the plantation GLC faces from corporate predators eying its lucrative assets.

The possibility of UMNO having a major say over Felda, however, represents a clear and present concern, noted two former senior directors and current senior employees at Malaysia's oldest GLC, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitiveness of the matter.



“We have been here before and we all know the mess that was made when UMNO ran the government and Felda,” said a senior executive at the GLC’s corporate division.

In February last year, Isa Samad, a powerful UMNO warlord and former chairman of Felda, was convicted on nine charges of corruption at the plantation corporation.

Incorporated as the Federal Land and Development Authority a year before independence in 1957, Felda is Malaysia’s oldest GLC and is widely regarded by economists as one of the most successful land reform and resettlement experiments internationally.



The company successfully resettled 122,000 predominantly Malay families, who were given four hectares of land each to cultivate, across Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah on Borneo.

The experiment also carried a serious political dimension. Settlers were generally beholden to UMNO and the 54 parliamentary seats that were largely made up of Felda schemes scattered largely around Peninsular Malaysia went to the ruling party and the National Front (Barisan Nasional) coalition.