Malaysia turns up the heat on slot machine operators, with senior executives questioned in anti-graft probe

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s slot machine enterprises, a hugely lucrative and little-supervised segment of the thriving national gaming business, is coming under the unwelcomed spotlight of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration.

In recent weeks, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has summoned senior executives of slot machine establishments and frozen over 30 million ringgit (US$6.4 million) in assets in a widening probe over alleged money laundering and illegal political funding, senior government officials close to the crackdown told CNA.

The government officials noted that 13 individuals have been called up for questioning by the MACC since early September. So far, there have been no arrests or charges slapped on industry players.

Separately, the Finance Ministry, which supervises the gaming sector and is the sole issuer of licences, has begun a review of the operations of slot machines and is considering tighter controls for the sector that has long been plagued by the under declaration of takings and the use of unlicensed machines at betting establishments, the government officials said.

“There is a debate in the Finance Ministry over the contributions of the slot machine business to the economy and the government’s strong stand to curb gambling,” said a senior official from Malaysia Home Ministry who has been briefed about the ongoing MACC crackdown. Mr Anwar is concurrently the Finance Minister.