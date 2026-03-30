‘Feels more intense’: Malaysians and Indonesians grapple with heatwave as experts warn of worsening spells

SINGAPORE: The recent hot weather has become increasingly harder for Malaysian delivery rider Mohd Safarin Jaafar to ignore.

“It isn’t like normal days,” the 47-year-old Klang Valley resident told CNA over the phone.

“This heat feels even more intense, especially from midday to (late) afternoon.”

To cope with the heat, he tries to work during cooler periods, such as in the early morning or at night, but he still has been forced to cut back on the total hours and number of daily delivery orders.

“One of my main challenges is getting tired more quickly. I (often) feel dehydrated and need to take more frequent breaks to avoid health risks like dizziness or fainting,” Safarin said.

“I could usually take on between 20 and 25 orders a day but, now, I can only manage around 15 to 18,” he said, adding that the heat may also make food turn bad more easily.