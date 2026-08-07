Malaysian court postpones graft proceedings against former PM Ismail Sabri to Aug 27 due to health reasons

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian court on Friday (Aug 7) postponed graft proceedings against former Malaysian prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob - believed to be related to a declaration of his assets - to Aug 27 after he was hospitalised.

The Bera Member of Parliament was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) on Thursday.

The 66-year-old had earlier been scheduled to be charged at 9am on Friday at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act, local media reported.

Sessions Court judge Suzana Hussin then granted a request from Ismail’s lawyers to postpone the reading of charges against him to Aug 27 in light of his health condition. The prosecution did not raise an objection to this.

“Considering the accused's health condition, and upon request by the defence counsel which has been agreed on by the prosecution, the court allows for this proceeding involving the reading of charges and recording of plea to be carried out at 9am on Aug 27,” Suzana said on Friday, as quoted by The Star.

Ismail - who was Malaysia’s premier from August 2021 to November 2022 - has been at the centre of corruption and money laundering allegations and was called in by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for multiple rounds of questioning last year. The anti-graft agency completed its probe in June 2025.

Ismail’s lawyer Amer Hamzah Arshad told the Sessions Court that his client was admitted to the IJN on Thursday and was expected to undergo a medical procedure on Friday afternoon.

“The doctor confirmed that our client had a health condition, a possible arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat),” Amer told reporters on Friday, as quoted by Free Malaysia Today.

Ismail will be undergoing a procedure to have a pacemaker fitted at 2pm on Friday, he claimed.