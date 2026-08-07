Malaysian court postpones graft proceedings against former PM Ismail Sabri to Aug 27 due to health reasons
The 66-year-old had reportedly been scheduled to be charged at 9am on Friday (Aug 7) at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act.
KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian court on Friday (Aug 7) postponed graft proceedings against former Malaysian prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob - believed to be related to a declaration of his assets - to Aug 27 after he was hospitalised.
The Bera Member of Parliament was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) on Thursday.
The 66-year-old had earlier been scheduled to be charged at 9am on Friday at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act, local media reported.
Sessions Court judge Suzana Hussin then granted a request from Ismail’s lawyers to postpone the reading of charges against him to Aug 27 in light of his health condition. The prosecution did not raise an objection to this.
“Considering the accused's health condition, and upon request by the defence counsel which has been agreed on by the prosecution, the court allows for this proceeding involving the reading of charges and recording of plea to be carried out at 9am on Aug 27,” Suzana said on Friday, as quoted by The Star.
Ismail - who was Malaysia’s premier from August 2021 to November 2022 - has been at the centre of corruption and money laundering allegations and was called in by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for multiple rounds of questioning last year. The anti-graft agency completed its probe in June 2025.
Ismail’s lawyer Amer Hamzah Arshad told the Sessions Court that his client was admitted to the IJN on Thursday and was expected to undergo a medical procedure on Friday afternoon.
“The doctor confirmed that our client had a health condition, a possible arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat),” Amer told reporters on Friday, as quoted by Free Malaysia Today.
Ismail will be undergoing a procedure to have a pacemaker fitted at 2pm on Friday, he claimed.
Amer added that Ismail had been at MACC headquarters on Thursday to have his statement recorded and was accompanied by lawyer Ragunath Kesavan.
“He did experience health issues that have been informed to the relevant MACC officers. They were aware of his condition in the recording of the statement and from there, he had to be rushed to IJN,” Amer said, as quoted by Malay Mail.
Amer added that Ismail remained under MACC bail and there is no issue of him absconding.
Deputy public prosecutor Farah Ezlin Yusof Khan said “it was only fair on humanitarian grounds” for the prosecution not to object to the postponement since Ismail would not be able to appear in court due to his health condition.
Amer also told reporters that “it is not practical for the charge to be read out at IJN” due to his client’s health condition. Local media had previously widely reported that the former prime minister may be charged at the hospital.
In March 2025, Ismail was named a suspect in an ongoing corruption probe involving RM700 million (US$171 million) in government funds.
The RM700 million was allegedly spent as part of his administration’s “Keluarga Malaysia” promotional campaign. “Keluarga Malaysia”, which means “Malaysian family”, was an idea Ismail introduced in his inaugural speech as premier.
MACC then said it had seized about RM170 million in cash and other currencies as well as 16kg of gold bars valued at RM7 million, jewellery and luxury watches from premises believed to be used as “safe houses”.
Four of Ismail’s former officers were also arrested in connection with the investigation.
He is the third former prime minister to face a corruption investigation, after Najib Razak and Muhyiddin Yassin. Ismail is also the country’s shortest-serving prime minister.