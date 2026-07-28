Johor and Melaka could get up to 40% less rainfall during Northeast Monsoon due to El Nino: Malaysia Met department

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s southern states Johor and Melaka could get between 20 per cent and 40 per cent less rainfall as the country enters the Northeast Monsoon season later this year because of the El Nino phenomenon, according to meteorological department MetMalaysia.

Speaking on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara television programme “El Nino: Is Malaysia Ready?”, MetMalaysia Director-General Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said on Monday (Jul 27) that the east coast of Sabah could also experience a decline in rainfall due to its location closer to the Pacific Ocean, as compared to the rest of Malaysia.

“Based on the information we have and rainfall projections six months ahead, we do not expect significant effects on the east coast (of Peninsular Malaysia) until the end of the year,” he said, as quoted by national news agency Bernama.

The Northeast Monsoon season in Malaysia typically begins in late October or early November and ends in late March, with Peninsular Malaysia’s east coast states - referring to Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang - usually receiving the highest rainfall in November and December, Hisham added.

However, the El Nino effects are expected to become more pronounced towards the end of the monsoon season before peaking early next year.

Temperatures exceeding 35 °C could occur between February and May next year across the country and possibly extend into June, he added.