Malaysia announces measures to support small businesses impacted by energy crisis

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's finance ministry announced several new measures on Monday (Apr 20) to support micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) impacted by the global energy crisis.

The measures include an allocation of RM5 billion (US$1.27 billion) to provide financial coverage of up to 80 per cent and a guarantee period of up to 10 years for affected businesses, the ministry said in a statement.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that the improved scheme is up from 70 per cent financial coverage and a guarantee period of seven years currently, news outlet The Star reported.

Anwar said that the RM5 billion guarantee facility would operate under Syarikat Jaminan Pembiayaan Perniagaan (SJPP), a wholly-owned entity of the finance ministry that administers and manages government guarantee schemes.

The facility will support affected sectors including construction, agriculture and agri-food, logistics, transportation and tourism, reported news agency Bernama.

“In the face of intensifying global pressures, the Madani government is acting swiftly, guided by direct feedback from industry players, to ensure that every measure reaches those who need it most," Anwar said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, the transition period for implementing e-invoicing will be extended until Dec 31, 2027 for businesses with annual sales between RM1 million and RM5 billion, the finance ministry statement said.

Introduced as a digital platform to streamline invoicing and improve tax compliance, e-invoicing requires businesses to generate and submit invoices electronically, improving reporting and tax collection efficiency while reducing leakage.