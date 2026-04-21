PMs Wong, Anwar agree on importance of diplomacy, discuss supply chain resilience amid Middle East crisis

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Monday (Apr 20) that he and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim agreed on the importance of upholding diplomacy in a call amid the war in the Middle East.

The two prime ministers also discussed how Singapore and Malaysia can fortify supply chain resilience.

"We agreed on the importance of sustained diplomacy to secure a durable resolution to the crisis," said Mr Wong, who is also Singapore's Finance Minister.

"We also discussed how Singapore and Malaysia can work more closely to strengthen supply chain resilience," he added in a Facebook post.

Mr Wong said that he spoke with Mr Anwar on Monday afternoon to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East.



"At a time like this, it is all the more important for close neighbours like Singapore and Malaysia to stay coordinated and support one another," said Mr Wong.

In a Facebook post, Mr Anwar wrote that the two leaders also welcomed the temporary ceasefire and stressed the need for a lasting resolution to the conflict.