Malaysia's WFH policy: 'Very small' impact on fuel savings, so should it extend to private sector?

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia faces a balancing act as some civil servants gear up to work from home (WFH) thrice a week from next Wednesday (Apr 15), with experts saying the policy is unlikely to make a dent in fuel savings unless it extends to the private sector.

But the Malaysian Employers Federation said it does not support a mandatory, one-size-fits-all WFH policy for the private sector, and businesses have warned that widespread implementation of WFH could lead to a drop in consumer spending and hurt the economy.

Meanwhile, civil servants who have been excluded from the policy told CNA they are not disgruntled, but wondered if the policy could be more flexible to include more employees and maximise fuel savings.

Those who are eligible welcomed the arrangement but cautioned that certain tasks could take longer to complete, while some individuals could find workarounds to slack off.

The WFH policy, announced by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim last week, is to mitigate energy supply disruptions caused by conflict in the Middle East.

It applies to ministries, agencies, statutory bodies and government-linked companies (GLC), but generally excludes workers in the security, health and education sectors to prevent disruption to essential services.

In addition, only civil servants who live more than 8km from their office and who work in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Selangor and state capitals qualify for the policy.