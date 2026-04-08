Singapore's public sector to reduce electricity consumption at government facilities amid Middle East crisis

In a ministerial statement in parliament on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong noted the impact of the Middle East conflict on energy supplies and global trade.

While Singapore's GDP growth in the first three months of the year was resilient, Mr Gan said, growth will likely be affected in the coming quarters.

Due to the increased oil and natural gas prices, a sharper increase in the regulated electricity tariff is also expected next quarter.

In a video message last week, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong urged businesses and households to play their part by conserving energy and reducing unnecessary consumption and waste, stressing that national resilience depends not just on government action but also on collective effort.

"For businesses, this means reviewing operations and improving energy efficiency. For households, it means being mindful of daily energy use," he said.

"These may seem like small steps, but taken together, they make a real difference. The government will support you. But our collective response will be far stronger if each of us plays our part too."

MSE and NEA noted support measures like the Climate Friendly Households Programme, which provides households with up to S$400 (US$314) in climate vouchers to buy energy- and water-efficient products.

Businesses can use the Energy Efficiency Grant and Resource Efficiency Grant for Emissions to invest in energy-efficient equipment and reduce operational costs, they added.

"The government is taking the lead in this national energy conservation effort and will continue to provide support to help save energy," MSE and NEA said on Wednesday.

"Everyone has a part to play in strengthening our nation’s energy resilience. Through collective action, we can help ensure Singapore remains well-positioned to navigate global energy challenges while building a more sustainable future for all."

The US and Iran agreed to a two-week truce on Tuesday, with the Islamic Republic saying that it would allow the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz during this period.

Tehran has warned, however, that the war is not over until formal terms are negotiated.