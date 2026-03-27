Malaysia to roll out flexi-work arrangements for civil servants, PM Anwar urges private sector to follow
In his special address on Thursday (Mar 26), Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also announced that the 300-litre monthly quota for subsidised RON95 petrol under the BUDI95 programme has been reduced to 200 litres as an interim measure.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has urged the private sector to adopt more flexible work arrangements, including working from home (WFH), following the civil service’s move to implement such practices in coping with the global energy crisis.
Speaking in a special address on Thursday (Mar 26), Anwar outlined Malaysia’s strategic response to rising global oil prices after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route through which about 20 per cent of the world’s oil and gas normally flows, since its war with United States and Israel began last month.
Anwar said WFH arrangements would be implemented “in stages and selectively” for civil servants to help Malaysians better navigate the economic pressures rising from global developments.
“We will also encourage the private sector to adopt similar practices that have been implemented by several companies and banks so far,” he said.
Earlier this month, Communications Minister and government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil said the government was refining a proposal on WFH arrangements for the public sector, adding that many in the private sector had been doing so since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anwar added that the government remains committed to maintaining discipline in public spending, curbing leakages and ensuring that Malaysia’s economic growth momentum remains strong despite external challenges.
Malaysia continues to stand out as an attractive investment destination despite global economic downturns, he said.
Anwar, who is also the finance minister, called on both the public and private sectors to remain resilient to strengthen the country’s economic capacity in facing ongoing challenges.
In his special address on Thursday evening, Anwar also announced that the 300-litre monthly quota per person for the subsidised RON95 petrol under the BUDI95 programme has been reduced to 200 litres as an interim measure.
The new quota for the subsidised fuel, priced at RM1.99 (US$0.50) per litre, is expected to take effect from next month.
“We found that the average usage under BUDI95 is about 100 litres per month,” said Anwar.
“This means the majority of people use only around 100 litres monthly and nearly 90 per cent use less than 200 litres - therefore they will not be affected.”
He added that the measures are temporary, pending improvements in oil prices, supply conditions and the global economy.
“I sincerely ask for the public’s understanding and cooperation. These are steps we are compelled to take in light of the pressures we are facing,” he was quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today.
“Rest assured, I do not want the public to feel burdened and every measure has been carefully and prudently considered.”
He also highlighted that many countries, including Malaysia’s neighbours, have raised fuel prices but Malaysia has maintained the subsidised RON95 price at RM1.99 per litre.
The BUDI95 programme was introduced at the end of September last year to ensure that RON95 petrol subsidies benefit only eligible Malaysians, while curbing leakages to foreigners and commercial entities.
Under the scheme, Malaysian citizens aged 16 and above with a valid driving licence can purchase up to 300 litres of RON95 petrol per month at the subsidised price of RM1.99 per litre.
Besides the new monthly quota for subsidised oil prices, Anwar also announced that diesel purchases in East Malaysia, which are subsidised by the government, will be limited as part of efforts to curb hoarding and smuggling.
Under the new regulation, light public transport, goods and private vehicles will be allowed only 50 litres per purchase, while public transport and goods vehicles up to three tonnes will have a 100-litre limit.
Vehicles over three tonnes will be limited to 150 litres per purchase, The Edge reported.
“This is to ensure that the supply is available and can be distributed fairly and adequately to everyone. Without these adjustments, there is a risk of hoarding and smuggling, as what has been detected in the past,” he said.