Can Malaysia afford to keep subsidising fuel amid energy crunch caused by Iran war?

RM470 billion had been set aside for Malaysia’s budget this year, although these sums include components that the government has typically not used in a budget sum as they go beyond the usual operating and development expenditures, which would be RM419.2 billion for 2026.

At its current rate, a RM4 billion monthly fuel subsidy would consume nearly 12 per cent of the nation’s yearly operating and development expenditure.

While Anwar announced on Thursday some measures to deal with the issue such as reducing the monthly allocation of subsidised RON95 petrol for eligible citizens from 300 litres to 200 litres from April, economists say this would not fully resolve the fiscal burden faced by Malaysia.

Economist Sedek Jantan of IPP financial advisers in Malaysia said that while such moves improve the targeting of subsidies, they do not address the fundamental issue of pressures on government coffers.

“As long as the subsidised price remains fixed at RM1.99, the government continues to absorb the bulk of global price increases. In that sense, the policy manages distribution, but not the underlying cost pressure, and a more sustainable approach would still require gradual price adjustment alongside targeted support.” he said.

Sedek, however, acknowledged that the matter is politically sensitive, as even a gradual increase above RM1.99 per litre may trigger dissatisfaction, particularly among middle-income groups.

“We also understand that some states are heading into elections soon, which adds an additional layer of political constraint. However, the bigger risk is delaying reform. The longer prices are kept artificially low, the more costly and disruptive the eventual adjustment will be,” he said.

The current Melaka state government’s term ends in December 2026, while the current Johor state government’s term ends in April 2027. This means their state elections are due by February 2027 and June 2027, respectively.

The conflict in the Middle East has seen Brent crude surge past US$100 per barrel for the first time in years as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz chokes off nearly a fifth of the world’s oil supply. This is well above the levels seen for most of the past two years, when prices generally hovered between US$70 and US$85.

In its 2026 economic outlook that was issued last year, the Finance Ministry had stated that it expected the average price of Brent crude oil to be around US$70 per barrel.