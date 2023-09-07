Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin's religious remarks to voters in Johor by-election may 'backfire': Analysts 

KUALA LUMPUR: Days after allegedly making a remark that sparked controversy, former Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has said that his comments that it was “haram” - or forbidden - to vote for the opposing candidate in an upcoming by-election in Johor were taken out of context.

Meanwhile, political observers whom CNA spoke to said that Muhyiddin’s comments may backfire owing to Johor’s multi-ethnic racial composition as compared to his coalition’s stronghold in the northern part of Malaysia.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Sep 6), Muhyiddin - who is also Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman - dismissed allegations that he had told supporters at a rally that it was forbidden to vote for Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate for the Pulai parliamentary seat in the coming by-election.

The by-elections for the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state seats in Johor will be held on Sep 9. Both by-elections were called following the death of Member of Parliament and assemblyman Salahuddin Ayub on Jul 23 due to brain haemorrhage.

Muhyiddin on Wednesday stressed that his speech at the rally was manipulated and taken out of context.

"They manipulated my speech. I had a long speech and touched on many issues faced by the people, especially the cost of living which the PH government failed to resolve.

"That is why I called for voters in Pulai not to vote for Pakatan candidate Suhaizan Kaiat,” he said.

Muhyiddin added that as someone who understands religious laws, he could not just issue any religious decrees.

"I did not issue a 'fatwa' (Islamic decree) that it was ‘haram’ (forbidden) to vote for the Pakatan candidate," he said.

In responding to the issue, Muhyiddin, however, did not mention the probe that he is expected to cooperate with the police.

According to The Star, police are set to record Muhyiddin’s statement on Tuesday after the latter had made the request.

"He had to tend to some urgent matters, so he asked for the postponement," Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain reportedly said on Thursday.