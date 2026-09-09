Pardons Board to discuss former Malaysia PM Najib’s clemency bid on Sep 11: Reports
Najib Razak’s pardon application as well as house arrest bid could be on the agenda, according to news reports.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Federal Territories Pardons Board is expected to discuss former prime minister Najib Razak’s application for clemency when it meets on Friday (Sep 11), various news outlets reported.
Najib’s application is expected to be among the matters raised during the meeting, to be chaired by Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, the reports added.
Citing sources, Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported that it was unclear whether the meeting would result in a decision or whether the board would merely discuss the matter.
Bloomberg reported that Najib’s pardon application was on the agenda, while a consideration for house arrest was also on the cards, according to two people it spoke to.
Chinese-language daily Sin Chew first reported on Najib’s new pardon application on Tuesday.
Najib, 73, has been serving a six-year jail sentence at Kajang Prison since August 2022, after being convicted of graft and money laundering in one of several cases linked to the alleged theft of billions of dollars from state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
The conviction was in relation to the transfer of RM42 million (US$10.3 million) from 1MDB subsidiary SRC International to his personal bank accounts.
Najib was initially sentenced to 12 years’ jail and a RM210 million fine, but had his jail term halved and his fine reduced to RM50 million under a partial royal pardon following a previous Pardons Board meeting in January 2024.
He is scheduled to finish his sentence on Aug 23, 2028.
But Najib insisted that the then-King – Pahang ruler Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah – had also issued an addendum order for him to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.
The High Court last year ruled that the addendum order was not enforceable because it had not been deliberated at the January 2024 Pardons Board meeting. The meeting was held one day before Sultan Abdullah ended his reign under Malaysia’s rotational monarchy.
Najib filed an appeal but withdrew it in April 2026, with no reasons stated in court documents seen by news outlets at the time.
Najib faces another hefty jail term in a separate 1MDB-related case.
The High Court in December 2025 sentenced Najib to 15 years in prison and fined him RM11.38 billion following his conviction on 25 charges of abuse of power and money laundering. The jail term was due to begin in 2028 after he served his current term.
The Federal Territories Pardons Board is presided over by the king, and also comprises the Attorney-General, Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh and three other members.
Najib, who was Malaysia’s prime minister for nine years until 2018, still commands significant support within the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition. BN is part of Malaysia’s unity government along with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition and some Borneo-based parties.
Najib’s lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said last year his client may return to politics if he is pardoned and allowed out of prison. CNA has reached out to Shafee for comment.
UMNO ACCUSES PH OF QUESTIONING KING’S POWER
PH issued a statement on Wednesday stressing that those who have been convicted of corruption or abuse of power should serve the full sentences imposed by the courts.
The coalition stressed that any decision involving high-profile cases must take into account public confidence in Malaysia’s commitment to its reform and anti-corruption agenda, The Edge reported.
PH added that ongoing judicial processes must be allowed to run their course “without raising any perception” of influence by other considerations.
FMT reported that PH reaffirmed its commitment to the reform agenda, the rule of law and anti-corruption efforts, even “when under pressure”.
While PH’s statement did not name any cases or individuals, it came in the wake of news reports about Friday’s pardons board meeting.
Sin Chew Daily reported that Yeoh, who is from the PH component Democratic Action Party, briefed the PH presidential council on Tuesday night.
DAP and PH are under pressure following disappointing state election results in recent months, including in Johor and Negeri Sembilan. They have pledged to double down on reforms including anti-corruption measures ahead of Malaysia’s next general election, to be held by February 2028.
In contrast, BN and its lynchpin party - the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) - were victorious in Johor and Negeri Sembilan on the back of a Malay-unity partnership with national opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional.
UMNO secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki on Wednesday said that it is disappointed by PH’s statement, adding that it “appears to question” Sultan Ibrahim’s power to pardon prisoners as “enshrined in Article 42(1) of the Federal Constitution”.
“Unlike PH, UMNO does not intend to pre-empt the consideration of the Pardons Board or demand any particular decision. Whatever decision is made through the legitimate process should be respected by all parties,” said Asyraf.
He questioned PH’s move and said that its unity government partner has on several occasions “belittled and questioned the Institution of the Malay Rulers for their political interests”.
“This clearly contradicts the principles and conditions that were mutually agreed upon in the agreement to form the Malaysian unity government,” said Asyraf, who added that UMNO “remains steadfast” in upholding the Malay royal institution.
“Any attempt to pressure or sow negative perceptions directly or indirectly against this institution is a form of betrayal of the Constitution and the nation.”