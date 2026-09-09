Pardons Board to discuss former Malaysia PM Najib’s clemency bid on Sep 11: Reports

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Federal Territories Pardons Board is expected to discuss former prime minister Najib Razak’s application for clemency when it meets on Friday (Sep 11), various news outlets reported.

Najib’s application is expected to be among the matters raised during the meeting, to be chaired by Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, the reports added.

Citing sources, Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported that it was unclear whether the meeting would result in a decision or whether the board would merely discuss the matter.

Bloomberg reported that Najib’s pardon application was on the agenda, while a consideration for house arrest was also on the cards, according to two people it spoke to.

Chinese-language daily Sin Chew first reported on Najib’s new pardon application on Tuesday.

Najib, 73, has been serving a six-year jail sentence at Kajang Prison since August 2022, after being convicted of graft and money laundering in one of several cases linked to the alleged theft of billions of dollars from state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The conviction was in relation to the transfer of RM42 million (US$10.3 million) from 1MDB subsidiary SRC International to his personal bank accounts.

Najib was initially sentenced to 12 years’ jail and a RM210 million fine, but had his jail term halved and his fine reduced to RM50 million under a partial royal pardon following a previous Pardons Board meeting in January 2024.

He is scheduled to finish his sentence on Aug 23, 2028.