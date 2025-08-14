'Be quiet. If you continue, AIDS': Malaysian ex-minister Rafizi alleges threats received after attack on son

PUTRAJAYA: Hours after his son was allegedly jabbed with a syringe at a shopping mall in Putrajaya, Malaysia’s former economy minister Rafizi Ramli said on Thursday (Aug 14) that his family received threatening messages telling him to stop speaking up on national issues.

“The attack is clearly a threat as there were messages sent to us … in my opinion, the threats are related to my role as a Member of Parliament and as a politician,” the MP for Pandan in Selangor said at a press conference.

The alleged attack on Wednesday has drawn condemnation from politicians on both sides of the aisle, with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim calling for an immediate and transparent probe.

SYRINGE ATTACK AND TEXT THREATS

According to Rafizi, his wife and 12-year-old son were about to enter their car after leaving a shopping mall in Putrajaya at about 1.45pm when a man grabbed his son and jabbed him with a syringe. There are no details as to which part of the boy’s body was jabbed.

“In my view, the attack had been planned in advance,” Rafizi said in a Wednesday statement, adding that his own checks revealed that two men on a motorcycle had been following his wife’s car before that.

He described the two assailants - both dressed in black and wearing full-face helmets - as having waited for the “right moment” to attack his son.

The boy is in stable condition and is receiving treatment at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Hospital, local media reported.

“Throughout my time as a high-profile politician, this is the first time my family has been the target of such an attack and threats,” Rafizi said in his Wednesday statement.

“I believe the attack is a warning for me not to be vocal on various issues … I will not bow down to any threats and will carry out my duties as usual.”