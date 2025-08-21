Criteria for Malaysia’s petrol subsidies to include property, luxury car ownership, but is it practical?

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will factor in ownership of property and luxury vehicles when determining who qualifies for petrol subsidies, but analysts caution that this could complicate the implementation of a politically sensitive policy that has dogged the government and cost the ruling coalition votes.

Questions that arise include how the eligibility criteria will be enforced at the pump, and whether any extra costs of upgrading petrol stations for this task will outweigh savings from rationalising subsidies, the experts tell CNA.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told parliament on Tuesday (Aug 19) that the government is finalising the eligibility criteria and implementation mechanism for rationalising subsidies on its most common RON95 petrol.

“Additional criteria, including ownership of property and luxury vehicles, will be considered on top of monthly income before a final decision is made in end-September,” he said in a written reply to a question on RON95 subsidies.

Subsidy eligibility will be determined using various data sources, including income information from the Inland Revenue Board and the Department of Statistics’ Household Income Survey, said Anwar, who is also Finance Minister.

Anwar reiterated that the rationalisation would not affect at least 85 per cent of Malaysians, with only non-citizens and high-income earners expected to pay unsubsidised prices for RON95 petrol.