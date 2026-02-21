Singapore PM Wong, Malaysia’s Anwar pledge to strengthen ties, resolve outstanding issues after ‘buka puasa’
Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim hosted Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong on Friday (Feb 20) at the Seri Negara estate in Kuala Lumpur, where they held a one-on-one meeting.
KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE: Prime Ministers Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia and Lawrence Wong of Singapore on Friday (Feb 20) pledged to strengthen the friendship between the two countries even as they seek to enhance cooperation on resolving longstanding bilateral issues.
In a Facebook post, Mr Anwar said that he had hosted Mr Wong at the historic Seri Negara estate in conjunction with his Singaporean counterpart's "special visit" to Kuala Lumpur.
The Seri Negara estate was the official guesthouse for British administrators and is now owned by the Malaysian government.
Prior to their one-on-one meeting, which lasted nearly three hours, the two leaders had toured the estate.
“We then broke our fast together before continuing with a one-on-one meeting over dinner, where we discussed efforts to strengthen Malaysia–Singapore friendship and enhance cooperation in resolving outstanding issues involving both friendly nations,” Mr Anwar said.
He added: “I deeply appreciate PM Lawrence’s visit, which reflects the friendship between our two countries, while also strengthening our personal ties.”
Separately, Mr Wong thanked Mr Anwar for the invitation to “buka puasa” – or breaking fast – in Kuala Lumpur. Muslims in Malaysia and Singapore marked the start of the holy month of Ramadan earlier this week.
“I deeply appreciate the warm hospitality, and the opportunity for a candid exchange on a wide range of issues. Wishing you and all Malaysians a blessed Ramadan. I look forward to our next meeting,” Mr Wong wrote in a Facebook post.
Mr Wong and Mr Anwar had last met in December 2025, when the latter visited Singapore for the 12th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat.
The annual retreat is the highest-level summit between the two countries and serves as a platform for the two leaders take stock of bilateral cooperation, explore new avenues of collaboration, and provide guidance on how to take the countries' relationship forward.
At the recent retreat, Mr Wong had said in his opening remarks that several longstanding issues were discussed, such as airspace, water and maritime delimitation.
Mr Anwar later said that Singapore and Malaysia need to work together to address longstanding issues, ensure clarity and avoid creating problems in the future.
At a joint press conference after the retreat in December, Mr Wong hailed 60 years of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Malaysia.
"We are able to have candid and constructive discussions, and we both focus on what we can achieve together as close neighbours, good friends and for the benefit of both our peoples," Mr Wong then said.