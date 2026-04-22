Malaysia police seize vapes containing ‘zombie drug’ in raids on KL shops

KUALA LUMPUR: Police in Malaysia have busted the purported sale of drug-laced vapes containing liquid drug furanylfentanyl - also known as “zombie drug” - over the course of a five-day joint operation in Kuala Lumpur.

The synthetic opioid is an illegal street variant of fentanyl - up to 100 times stronger than morphine - and poses a high risk of overdose even in small quantities.

Fentanyl, which is used medically as an analgesic and anaesthetic, is strictly controlled in Malaysia under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The joint operation - named Op Vape 1.0 - led to about 18.5kg of furanylfentanyl seized along with other drugs and paraphernalia, with the overall value of the seizures estimated at RM4.6 million (US$1.16 million), said director of federal Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) Hussein Omar Khan at a press conference on Tuesday (Apr 21).

The operations were conducted from Apr 13 to Apr 17.

"The joint operation targeted premises suspected of selling vape products laced with drugs, leading to widespread inspections and multiple seizures nationwide," he said.

It involved 1,177 NCID personnel and 2,011 officers from other enforcement agencies including those from the health ministry and the National Anti-Drugs Agency.

He said five people were arrested during the raids that uncovered furanylfentanyl: three in Taman Bukit Cheras on Apr 13 and two in Sentul on Apr 17.

The suspects have been remanded until Apr 24, new outlet The Star reported.

In the Apr 13 raid, nine bottles containing liquid believed to be furanylfentanyl weighing 16.8kg were seized.