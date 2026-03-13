Over S$1.1 million worth of vapes seized by HSA in largest haul since September 2025
SINGAPORE: Over S$1.1 million (US$860,000) worth of vapes and related components were seized by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a recent operation, marking its largest haul in more than five months.
A man was arrested during a Feb 24 raid on a warehouse in Mandai, where nearly 67,000 e-vaporisers and related components were seized.
“HSA mounted an operation against an illegal shipment of vaporisers and caught a 29-year-old man based on intelligence received,” it said in a press release on Friday (Mar 13).
Follow-up investigations revealed that the suspect was in charge of a commercial warehouse in Mandai, where large amounts of vapes were stored for distribution in Singapore.
The man was arrested for his suspected involvement in the importation of the vapes and related components, and investigations are ongoing.
From May 1, importers and suppliers of prohibited products under the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act (TVCA) will face new and enhanced penalties. The Act was passed unanimously in parliament on Mar 6.
First-time offenders currently face up to six months' jail or a maximum fine of S$10,000.
They face up to 12 months' jail, a maximum fine of S$20,000 or both for second or subsequent offences.
When harsher penalties come into effect, importers will face mandatory jail terms of up to nine years and a fine of up to S$300,000, while suppliers will face up to six years’ jail and a fine of up to S$200,000, said HSA.
Owners of warehouses and storage units will also bear greater responsibility if such prohibited products are found on their premises.
Under the Act, owners and occupiers of land, buildings and places must exercise due care to prevent prohibited products, such as vapes, from being stored in their premises.
This may involve conducting tenant verification, explicit tenancy agreement clauses on prohibited activities, and ad-hoc inspections, said HSA.
Those who permit the storage of prohibited products or their components without exercising due care face a fine of up to S$100,000 or up to three years’ jail or both for their first offence.
They face a fine of up to S$200,000, up to six years’ jail or both for their second offence.
Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon then noted that HSA had uncovered several cases of illegal vape operations in warehouses and storage units, including one where the vapes and components were worth more than S$5 million in street value.
Enforcement against vape smuggling at Singapore’s air, land and sea checkpoints was stepped up last year amid a broader crackdown.
Harsher penalties for vape-related offences also went into effect last September, with etomidate - the anaesthetic agent found in drug-laced vapes, known as Kpods - listed as a Class C drug in the Misuse of Drugs Act.