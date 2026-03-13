Over S$1.1 million worth of vapes seized by HSA in largest haul since September 2025

SINGAPORE: Over S$1.1 million (US$860,000) worth of vapes and related components were seized by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a recent operation, marking its largest haul in more than five months.

A man was arrested during a Feb 24 raid on a warehouse in Mandai, where nearly 67,000 e-vaporisers and related components were seized.

“HSA mounted an operation against an illegal shipment of vaporisers and caught a 29-year-old man based on intelligence received,” it said in a press release on Friday (Mar 13).

Follow-up investigations revealed that the suspect was in charge of a commercial warehouse in Mandai, where large amounts of vapes were stored for distribution in Singapore.

The man was arrested for his suspected involvement in the importation of the vapes and related components, and investigations are ongoing.