Malaysian rapper Namewee's bail extended for 2 weeks as police probe Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh’s death
The rapper reported to Dang Wangi police headquarters at about 3pm on Wednesday (Nov 26) and was seen leaving about an hour later.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian rapper Namewee, who is assisting in the investigation of the death of Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh Yu-hsin, had his police bail extended for another two weeks on Wednesday (Nov 26).
This follows his release on police bail two weeks earlier.
Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, had reported to the Dang Wangi police headquarters at about 3pm Wednesday, according to local Chinese news outlet Sin Chew Daily.
He was seen arriving at the police headquarters in a grey sports utility vehicle, accompanied by two men.
Wee, who was previously held there for nine days during the investigation, was seen leaving about an hour later.
Dang Wangi district police chief Sazalee Adam and Wee’s lawyer Joshua Tay both confirmed with CNA his police bail extension until Dec 10.
Hsieh - known as the “nurse goddess” by her fans for her looks and background in nursing - was found dead in a hotel bathtub at Jalan Conlay in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 22 while reportedly working on a video project with Wee.
The case was reclassified as murder on Nov 4 after being initially classified as sudden death.
As part of the investigations, Wee had turned himself in to the police in the early hours of Nov 5. His remand was initially due to end on Nov 10 but was later extended by another three days to Nov 13.
Under Malaysian law, the police must either charge or release a suspect when the period of the second remand lapses.
A day before Wee's release, Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar had said that there were currently no leads in the police probe that could connect him to Hsieh's death.
Wee was charged on Oct 24 with drug use and possession.
After his release on police bail, Namewee posted on Facebook on Nov 14 that he did everything he could to save Hsieh but to no avail.
“It’s my first time seeing someone die before my eyes,” Wee wrote in Chinese.
“I’m very sad, helpless, and shocked. I tried my best to save her, but I couldn’t change the outcome.”
He said during his detention, the police took his statements multiple times using different methods, and employed technological tools for a thorough investigation, describing their work as “meticulous” and “very professional”.
Wee is a Malaysian rapper and composer who has long courted controversy with his music. His songs have touched on issues such as government inefficiency, unequal treatment and corruption.
Hsieh was an influencer from Taichung city in Taiwan. She had about 545,000 followers on Instagram and 349,000 on Facebook, and often posted provocative content.
Malaysian police have said that Wee and Hsieh had a "special relationship".