Manila, Beijing resume talks on South China Sea, energy security

MANILA: The Philippines and China have resumed high-level talks this week over the disputed South China Sea, exploring preliminary steps toward oil and gas cooperation while addressing energy and fertiliser supply issues amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, the Philippine foreign ministry said.

The 11th round of talks under a bilateral consultation mechanism established in 2017 was the first such meeting since January 2025.

Manila "firmly reiterated its principled positions," raising concerns about incidents threatening Filipino personnel and fishermen, and underscoring the importance of diplomacy, communication, and adherence to international law, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday (Mar 28).

STABLE ENERGY, FERTISILER ACCESS

Both sides discussed initial exchanges on oil and gas cooperation and emphasised stable energy and fertiliser access.

The talks come after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a state of national energy emergency earlier this week, citing oil supply disruptions due to the Middle East conflict and announcing efforts to diversify fuel imports, including sourcing from China.

The talks also addressed renewable energy, agriculture, trade, and potential people-to-people initiatives, such as visa-free travel and direct air routes, the ministry said. The Philippines added that both sides "continued to make progress" to shore up confidence at sea, including communication between their coast guards.

In a separate statement, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong called for "concrete actions" from the Philippines to improve ties.

Further consultations between the countries' foreign ministers are planned for later this year.

BEIJING'S EXPANSIVE CLAIMS

Beijing's expansive claims over the South China Sea overlap with the exclusive economic zones of multiple Southeast Asian nations, including the Philippines.

Recent maritime confrontations have heightened tensions, with Manila accusing Beijing of "dangerous manoeuvres" and deploying water cannon to interfere with its resupply missions in contested areas.

A 2016 international arbitral ruling invalidated China's claims, but Beijing has refused to acknowledge the decision.

The meeting also marked the first broader discussion on bilateral relations since March 2023, aimed at fostering maritime cooperation and confidence-building, the Philippine ministry said.