BN-PN alliance scores landslide victory in Melaka polls, dealing another setback to PM Anwar

MELAKA: The Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance swept to a resounding victory in Melaka's state election on Saturday (Nov 14), winning 24 of the 28 seats in a result that signals the growing strength of the Malay unity pact and deals another blow to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's Pakatan Harapan (PH).

The alliance secured a larger mandate than the combined 23 seats won by BN and PN in the 2021 state election, underscoring its ability to consolidate the crucial Malay-Muslim vote.

PH, which had hoped to make inroads through an informal understanding with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), won four seats, one fewer than it did five years ago, according to local media reports.

Both Bersatu and Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama), led by former Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli, lost all the seats they contested. Bersatu had contested seven seats while Bersama had candidates in 16 seats.

As of 9.20pm, the overall results had yet to be officially confirmed by Malaysia’s Election Commission.

“BLUE WAVE MOMENTUM”

In a press conference held shortly after 9pm, BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that BN-PN alliance had a “formidable majority” and had unofficially won in 24 out of 28 seats in the state assembly.

“I would like to thank all Melaka residents, especially the voters, for having belief and confidence in this alliance,” said Zahid, who is also deputy prime minister in Anwar’s unity government.

“The result continues this blue wave momentum which began in Johor, followed by Negeri Sembilan and now further consolidated in Melaka,” he added.

“This is a hat-trick of wins but it's not a reason to be arrogant. We accept it with humility and we pledge to fulfil the manifesto we launched for the state,” said Zahid.

At around 8pm, Asyraf Wajdi, secretary-general for BN’s lynchpin party United Malay National Organisation (UMNO), confirmed that the BN-PN alliance had an unassailable lead of 15 seats, enough to give the pact a simple majority to form the next state government.

“This means that we have a majority to form the next government of Melaka, congratulations all,” said Asyraf to loud cheers from a crowd of roughly two thousand BN and PN supporters at the Melaka International Trade Centre.