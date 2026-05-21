Mount Dukono tragedy: Indonesia police name guide as suspect over purported negligence that led to 3 deaths

MAMUYA, North Maluku: Authorities in Indonesia’s North Maluku province have named the tour guide in the fatal Mount Dukono eruption tragedy - which killed three people - as a suspect following a case review by investigators on Wednesday (May 20).

Head of Criminal Investigation Unit of the North Halmahera Police Rinaldi Anwar said that the case has been moved to the investigation stage following a review which found strong evidence of negligence.

“Based on the case review results and existing investigative facts, we have now named RS (Reza Selang) alias Reza as a suspect,” Rinaldi said, as quoted by Kompas.com.

Investigators have questioned 11 people, including a criminal law expert, to evaluate purported negligence by Reza that allegedly led to the victims’ deaths, Rinaldi added.

Two Singaporeans - Timothy Heng and Shahin Muhrez Abdul Hamid - as well as Indonesian Angel Krishela Pradita died in the May 8 incident. Survivors include seven Singaporean nationals and 10 Indonesians, among them Reza.

Indonesia’s volcanology agency had issued an advisory on Apr 17 temporarily banning climbs up Mount Dukono due to increased volcanic activity.

Reza had previously told CNA that he was not aware of the advisory when he led the hikers up Mount Dukono, and added that local villagers did not inform him of the ban.

Rinaldi said that, according to the legal expert, monitoring post officers at the volcanology agency are only responsible for observing and reporting activities at Mount Dukono, and do not have the authority to prohibit climbers. Full responsibility for the incident lies with Reza, the legal expert said.

Rinaldi did not name the legal expert.

New pieces of evidence - including autopsy results and expert statements - have been collected and support the criminal elements of the case, Rinaldi added, noting that additional items will be seized.

Heng's step-sister Tessa Oh told CNA on Thursday that Indonesian authorities have not updated the family on the investigation.

"At the moment our focus is on waiting for confirmation of forensics by the Indonesian authorities on Tim’s remains so that we can put him to rest properly when there’s confirmation," said the 30-year-old journalist in a text message.