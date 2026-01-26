Myanmar election offers little change to political reality, analysts say

A month-long election concluded in Myanmar on Sunday (Jan 25) with the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) claiming a landslide victory.

Despite some hopes that the tightly controlled polls could stabilise the country or revive its battered economy, analysts say the vote does little to alter Myanmar’s political reality.

The election – the first since the 2021 coup – comes amid widespread conflict, economic decline and international scepticism.

Under Myanmar’s 2008 constitution, the military is guaranteed 25 per cent of parliamentary seats and control of key ministries, ensuring it retains significant power regardless of the outcome.

Malaysia, last year’s chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) – of which Myanmar is a member – has already said it will not endorse the results, citing the lack of inclusive and free participation.

Resistance groups inside Myanmar have also dismissed the vote as illegitimate.

Former United States ambassador to Myanmar Scot Marciel was blunt in his assessment.

“Sham is not even strong enough to describe these elections,” he told CNA’s Asia First programme.

TIGHTLY CONTROLLED POLLS

Since the February 2021 coup, Myanmar’s military has ruled the country through a combination of force and repression.

In the run-up to the election, the junta dissolved the party of democratic icon Aung San Suu Kyi, the National League for Democracy (NLD).

It also detained many pro-democracy leaders and barred public criticism of the electoral process.

Marciel, who served as ambassador from 2016 to 2020, said the vote simply formalises what already exists.

“This is really just going to be a bunch of generals and their allies and the USDP party taking off their uniforms and putting on civilian clothes.”