Myanmar leader in Russia on diplomatic push, even as legal risks complicate travel elsewhere

Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing is stepping up a diplomatic blitz abroad, seeking to expand his administration’s international ties and bolster its legitimacy.

He is due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday (Aug 18) and attend a business forum, with economic cooperation expected to feature on the agenda.

The former general arrived in the Russian capital the day before, the latest stop in a series of overseas visits that have also taken him to India, China, Laos and Thailand, since he assumed a civilian government role in April.

The two leaders will discuss strengthening cooperation as well as regional and international issues, with several agreements expected to be signed, according to a Kremlin statement. Myanmar’s President Office said the talks will span areas including the economy, security and social affairs.

The trip marks Min Aung Hlaing’s first visit to Russia since winning a parliamentary vote to lead Myanmar, following an election dominated by a military-backed party.

But it is his seventh trip there since the 2021 military coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. He last met Putin in Moscow in September last year.

The frequent high-level meetings reflect increasingly close ties between Myanmar and Russia. Both countries are under Western sanctions – Myanmar over the coup and subsequent crackdown, and Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Hunter Marston, director of the Southeast Asia Program at Sydney-based think-tank the Lowy Institute, expects defence cooperation to feature prominently in the talks.

With Myanmar’s military seeking to regain territory lost to resistance forces, Russia remains a key arms supplier, although its war in Ukraine has constrained its ability to export more weapons.

“I think Min Aung Hlaing will be seeing what is available to acquire from Russia to keep up the Myanmar military and air forces' advantage over the resistance at home,” Marston told CNA’s Asia Now programme.

Energy cooperation is another area likely to feature in the talks as Myanmar looks for ways to shore up its struggling economy.

Beyond defence and energy, Russia also offers Myanmar an important diplomatic relationship as Naypyidaw seeks to broaden and diversify its network of international partners.

“Russia plays an important role in Myanmar's wider diplomatic networking to offset its reliance on China, and also to shore up its network of partners in light of international isolation and targeted economic sanctions,” Marston said.