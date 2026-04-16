Myanmar revellers cautiously return to Thingyan festivities after years of boycott
In the past, public participation was muted, with many choosing not to celebrate following the 2021 coup.
Five years after Myanmar’s military coup, people have begun returning to the streets for Thingyan – the country’s traditional New Year festival – after years of boycotting public celebrations.
This year’s festivities – held from Monday to Thursday (Apr 13 to 16) and followed by the Myanmar New Year on Friday – have taken place against the backdrop of ongoing armed conflict and just over a year after a devastating earthquake killed around 3,800 people.
For many, Thingyan has offered a rare chance to experience a sense of normalcy – even if only briefly – after years of crisis.
A CAUTIOUS FESTIVE COMEBACK
Since the 2021 coup, public participation has been muted, with many choosing not to celebrate.
But this year, some have embraced the festival as a much-needed emotional release.
“I believe that by releasing their frustrations during Thingyan and being happy, people will feel mentally refreshed,” said one reveller.
“Their strength will grow, and they will be able to work towards improving the economy so we can celebrate every year.”
Even so, this year’s Thingyan celebrations have been different.
Typically, crowds pile onto vehicles to splash water on others, symbolising washing away bad luck and ushering in a new start.
But this year, authorities are encouraging people to celebrate on foot instead of using vehicles due to a fuel shortage linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict.
Some participants said they welcomed the change, noting that walking made it easier to avoid traffic and enjoy the festivities.
“I am very happy at this walking Thingyan. Traveling by car isn't very convenient because of traffic jams and things like that,” said one reveller.
Others observed that crowds appeared larger this year, partly because fewer people returned to their hometowns.
NORMALCY AMID UNCERTAINTY
Myanmar’s military government has sought to project a sense of normalcy, even as the country continues to face political and economic challenges.
Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, who was sworn in as president last week following widely criticised elections late last year, has recently signalled interest in normalising relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Myanmar is a member of the regional bloc, but has largely been sidelined since the military takeover.
In previous years, many people stayed off the streets during Thingyan as a form of protest against the military junta.
But after enduring overlapping crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the coup, the Mar 28 earthquake last year and now fuel shortages, some said they simply wanted a chance to celebrate.
“It has been such a long time that we could be happy,” said one reveller. “Everyone is just celebrating freely.”
Despite the return of public festivities, uncertainty remains about Myanmar’s future. Many remain sceptical that the recent political developments will bring meaningful change.