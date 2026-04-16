Myanmar revellers cautiously return to Thingyan festivities after years of boycott

A CAUTIOUS FESTIVE COMEBACK

Since the 2021 coup, public participation has been muted, with many choosing not to celebrate.

But this year, some have embraced the festival as a much-needed emotional release.

“I believe that by releasing their frustrations during Thingyan and being happy, people will feel mentally refreshed,” said one reveller.

“Their strength will grow, and they will be able to work towards improving the economy so we can celebrate every year.”

Even so, this year’s Thingyan celebrations have been different.

Typically, crowds pile onto vehicles to splash water on others, symbolising washing away bad luck and ushering in a new start.

But this year, authorities are encouraging people to celebrate on foot instead of using vehicles due to a fuel shortage linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Some participants said they welcomed the change, noting that walking made it easier to avoid traffic and enjoy the festivities.

“I am very happy at this walking Thingyan. Traveling by car isn't very convenient because of traffic jams and things like that,” said one reveller.

Others observed that crowds appeared larger this year, partly because fewer people returned to their hometowns.