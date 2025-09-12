Death toll from Nepal protest violence rises to 51

KATHMANDU: At least 51 people were killed during violent anti-corruption protests in Nepal this week, police said on Friday (Sep 12) in an updated toll, as the full scale of chaos that toppled the government emerges.

Talks continue between the president, protest representatives, key potential figures who may lead an interim administration and the army - which has imposed a curfew and taken charge of the streets.

At least 21 protesters were among those killed, mainly on Monday during a police crackdown on demonstrations against a government ban on social media, corruption and poor governance.

On Tuesday, protesters set the parliament ablaze, KP Sharma Oli resigned as prime minister, and the army then took charge of the streets.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Nepal's army said Friday that it had recovered more than 100 guns looted in the uprising, during which protesters were seen brandishing automatic rifles.

Police spokesman Binod Ghimire told AFP that "51 people have died so far this week in the protests, including at least 21 protestors and three policemen".

