PAS president says party to chair opposition pact PN, has ‘many’ qualified candidates

PN was formed in February 2020 and is currently made up of four component parties: Bersatu, PAS, Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia and the Malaysian Indian People’s Party. The latter two are largely considered to be minor players in the coalition.

Muhyiddin, 78, said in a New Year’s message posted on his Facebook page on Friday that he will continue to lead Bersatu as its president despite stepping down as PN chairman.

“Although I no longer lead PN, Bersatu remains a principled, consistent and loyal partner within PN, and this cooperation will continue to be preserved for the sake of the coalition’s stability and strength,” he wrote.

“In facing current challenges, our priority is to ensure the party’s continuity, strength and future.”

Referring to his resignation as PN chair, he added: “At times, we must take a step back — not as a sign of weakness, but as a strategic move to strengthen our foundations, reorganise the leadership ranks, and build a more structured and sustainable party.”

Muhyiddin, who was Malaysia’s eighth prime minister and held office from March 2020 to August 2021, announced his resignation as PN chair on Tuesday.

Hours later, former international trade and industry minister Mohamed Azmin Ali also announced his resignation as the coalition’s secretary-general as well as from his post as the chairman of the Selangor State PN Liaison Committee.

This was followed by the resignation of several other state leaders from Bersatu such as Faizal Azumu as Perak PN chairman, Sahruddin Jamal as Johor PN chairman and Hanifah Abu Baker as Negeri Sembilan PN chairman.

Analysts told CNA that while PAS has said it is ready to lead PN, questions remain whether it has a candidate with “bridge-building” credentials that can steer the bloc into the next general election.

The Islamist party, while popular in the Malay heartlands, has often been criticised for failing to appeal to the non-Malay population or address non-Muslim fears of an Islamic theocracy, in part due to its leaders’ comments on race and religion.