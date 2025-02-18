Philippine Vice President Duterte asks Supreme Court to void her impeachment and block Senate trial

MANILA: Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday (Feb 18) to void her impeachment and block a Senate trial that could remove her from office.

The House of Representatives, which is dominated by the allies of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, impeached Duterte on Feb 5 over accusations that included plotting to assassinate the president and large-scale corruption. The Senate was expected to turn itself into an impeachment court to try Duterte after Congress resumes Jun 2.

The vice president, through her lawyers, asked the 15-member high court to annul her impeachment and block the trial because its initiation "was procedurally defective, constitutionally infirm and jurisdictionally void."

Lawyer Israelito Torreon told reporters the complaint was sent to the Senate too fast for some of the House signees to study it.

"This is part of a plan probably to eliminate her as a probable contender” in the 2028 presidential elections, Torreon said, saying it could not be described as anything other than political persecution.

A conviction in the Senate trial would bar her from holding public office.