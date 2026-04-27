‘Kindness is in the Philippines' DNA’: Communities offer meals, aid to drivers hit by soaring fuel prices

MANILA: Public transport drivers in the Philippines are bearing the brunt of a global oil crisis triggered by conflict in the Middle East, as surging fuel prices eat into their already thin earnings.

Since March, diesel and gasoline prices have nearly tripled, slashing the daily income of the Southeast Asian nation’s iconic jeepney drivers from as much as US$50 to as little as US$6.

Government assistance has fallen short of what is needed to keep them on the road, prompting private individuals, community groups and businesses to step in with temporary relief.

These efforts include feeding programmes and donation drives that have sprung up across the country in recent weeks, offering support to hard-hit groups.

But observers warn that these stopgap measures are not enough, calling for more sustainable, long-term solutions to address systemic issues of poverty and food insecurity.