Philippine lower house approves bill restricting minors' social media access

MANILA: The Philippines on Monday (Oct 12) moved a step closer to restricting social media use among minors after its lower house of Congress approved a measure banning access to platforms for children under 13.



The Philippines is the latest country, from Greece and Portugal to Australia, Malaysia and Indonesia, to try to curb social media use by minors, as concern grows over its effects on child health and safety.



The House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly in favour of limiting minors' access to social media platforms, following on from the Senate's recent endorsement of a similar bill.



The two chambers will now be required to reconcile their bills then submit a final draft for presidential approval.



The progress of the legislation comes after three school shootings since June in the Philippines that reignited debate over children accessing social media and online content.



A 16-year-old last month shot dead at least two fellow students before turning the gun on himself, while in August, a ⁠student live-streamed himself shooting and killing a classmate before taking his own life.



Gun violence at schools was previously rare in the Philippines.