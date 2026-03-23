Prabowo says Indonesia never pledged US$1 billion to Board of Peace, reaffirms peacekeeper role
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto also said that his country would withdraw from the board if it proves counterproductive and may do so without consulting other Muslim-majority member countries.
JAKARTA: Indonesia will not be paying US$1 billion to United States President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, President Prabowo Subianto confirmed, emphasising that Jakarta’s role is limited to peacekeeping support.
“They said there are two types of membership - if you want to become a permanent or premium member, you are asked to contribute US$1 billion. But I never said we were willing to pay US$1 billion,” Prabowo said in a dialogue with journalists and experts, as reported by local media citing a statement from Indonesia's government communication agency on Sunday (Mar 22).
His comments were uploaded onto his official YouTube channel in two parts on Thursday and Sunday.
They aimed to dispel concerns that Indonesia’s state budget could be burdened by the financial obligation, following remarks from Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa on Feb 3 that the contribution could be sourced from the defence ministry's budget.
This came as Foreign Affairs Minister Sugiono stated separately on Feb 3 that Board of Peace member states were not obliged to contribute approximately US$1 billion, although he did not confirm whether Indonesia would ultimately provide financial support.
A day later, Prabowo had reiterated Sugiono’s comments that Indonesia is not obligated to pay the proposed US$1 billion contribution, noting that funds would be allocated for Gaza reconstruction and were entirely voluntary.
In his latest comments reported on Sunday, Prabowo said that Indonesia’s position had been clear given its absence at the board’s inaugural meeting in Washington on Feb 19 where financial pledges were made.
"Each of them made contributions, some possibly larger. But Indonesia was not present. When asked, I did not commit any money at all," Prabowo was quoted as saying by local news outlet Tempo.
The meeting led to an initial pledge of US$17 billion for reconstruction, emergency relief and security stabilisation in the Gaza Strip, with the US committing US$10 billion while nine countries - including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar - pledged a combined US$7 billion.
Prabowo, however, reaffirmed in his latest comments Indonesia’s commitment to providing peacekeeping troops, although the plan is on hold due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East following strikes by the US and Israel against Iran.
“Indonesia is not on the list of financial contributors because I did not commit any money. But we are ready to provide peacekeeping troops, in whatever number is required,” Prabowo added.
He also outlined conditions that all relevant parties must agree to Indonesia’s involvement - including Palestinian leaders, Muslim-majority countries and Palestinian militant group Hamas.
“I also said that de facto, Hamas must accept us, because we want to be a peacekeeping force,” he said.
“If a ceasefire is achieved and reconstruction begins, Indonesia may participate further. We have the National Alms Agency (Baznas), and we have previously built a hospital there, as well as provided other forms of assistance in Palestine,” Prabowo was quoted as saying, according to the statement from Indonesia’s government communication agency on Sunday cited by local media.
In January, the Trump administration had reportedly asked countries that want a permanent spot on his Board of Peace to contribute at least US$1 billion, according to a draft charter for the board.
The charter had stated that member states can only serve terms up to three years, but this limit does not apply to countries that contribute more than US$1 billion to the Board of Peace within its first year.
In response, the White House called the draft charter report “misleading” and said there is no minimum membership fee to join the Board of Peace.
“This simply offers permanent membership to partner countries who demonstrate deep commitment to peace, security and prosperity,” the White House’s Rapid Response account said on social media platform X on Feb 18.
Indonesia was also appointed a deputy commander in the International Stabilization Force (ISF) - which will operate under the Board of Peace - as part of the Gaza peace plan, Trump said on Feb 19 at the board's inaugural meeting.
Indonesia has planned to deploy 8,000 troops to Gaza in support of the Board of Peace, according to Indonesian army chief of staff general Maruli Simanjuntak on Feb 9.
The country is among the 28 founding members of the organisation, alongside countries such as Vietnam and Cambodia.
Indonesia announced on Jan 22 it would accept an invitation to join the Board of Peace through a joint declaration by the foreign ministers of several Muslim-majority countries, namely Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The Board of Peace was initially established to ensure that post-conflict reconstruction in Gaza proceeds effectively. It will be chaired by Trump, who will also serve separately as an inaugural representative of the US.