Prabowo says Indonesia never pledged US$1 billion to Board of Peace, reaffirms peacekeeper role

JAKARTA: Indonesia will not be paying US$1 billion to United States President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, President Prabowo Subianto confirmed, emphasising that Jakarta’s role is limited to peacekeeping support.

“They said there are two types of membership - if you want to become a permanent or premium member, you are asked to contribute US$1 billion. But I never said we were willing to pay US$1 billion,” Prabowo said in a dialogue with journalists and experts, as reported by local media citing a statement from Indonesia's government communication agency on Sunday (Mar 22).

His comments were uploaded onto his official YouTube channel in two parts on Thursday and Sunday.

They aimed to dispel concerns that Indonesia’s state budget could be burdened by the financial obligation, following remarks from Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa on Feb 3 that the contribution could be sourced from the defence ministry's budget.

This came as Foreign Affairs Minister Sugiono stated separately on Feb 3 that Board of Peace member states were not obliged to contribute approximately US$1 billion, although he did not confirm whether Indonesia would ultimately provide financial support.



A day later, Prabowo had reiterated Sugiono’s comments that Indonesia is not obligated to pay the proposed US$1 billion contribution, noting that funds would be allocated for Gaza reconstruction and were entirely voluntary.

In his latest comments reported on Sunday, Prabowo said that Indonesia’s position had been clear given its absence at the board’s inaugural meeting in Washington on Feb 19 where financial pledges were made.