‘Hardcore fans’ of Proton in UK, Australia hoping for brand’s return, but Malaysian carmaker has other plans

KUALA LUMPUR: In 2018, Briton Jon Coupland was browsing the website of a local car marketplace at his home in Lincolnshire in northeast England when he saw a 1990 sedan by Malaysian automaker Proton selling for 700 pounds (US$948).

Growing up with a car mechanic father, Coupland had developed an interest in buying “weird and unusual” cars, and this particular model piqued his interest.

“I'd never seen one before. It was quite cheap … but I thought I really liked the styling of that. I literally got in my car straight away, drove 30 minutes to a town called Skegness to where it was and bought it that night,” he told CNA.

Coupland brought the Proton Saga 1.5 SE LE home and soon found himself going “down a rabbit hole” of learning more about the brand.

“I started realising that it was big in the United Kingdom very early on, and then now, most of them have disappeared,” he said.

“The people that have still got Protons are those that have either had them from new or are using them as a cheap runaround, and they don't get looked after,” added Coupland, 35, who quickly became a die-hard Proton fan and then proud owner of 11 more cars from the Malaysian brand.