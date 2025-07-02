Quad ministers condemn April attack in Indian Kashmir without naming Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The Quad grouping of the United States, India, Japan and Australia called on Tuesday (Jul 1) for the perpetrators of an Islamist militant attack that killed 26 in India-administered Kashmir to be brought to justice without delay.

The Apr 22 attack sparked heavy fighting between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan in the latest escalation of a decades-old rivalry as India blamed it on Pakistan, which denied responsibility while calling for a neutral investigation.

The US State Department issued a joint statement by the foreign ministers of the grouping, who met in Washington, but stopped short of naming Pakistan or blaming Islamabad.

"The Quad unequivocally condemns all acts of terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism," the ministers said in the statement.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

They called on all members of the United Nations to cooperate actively with "all relevant authorities" in delivering justice to the "perpetrators, organisers, and financiers of this reprehensible act", without any delay.

India is an increasingly important US partner in Washington's effort to counter China's rising influence in Asia while Pakistan is a US ally.