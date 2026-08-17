JB-Singapore RTS Link: First look at Bukit Chagar station, and Malaysia’s 25-minute target for commuters

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link passengers could take just 25 minutes to go from entering Bukit Chagar station to boarding their train, under a target set by Malaysian authorities.

The station in Johor Bahru, billed as one of Malaysia’s most modern, will feature spacious air-conditioned concourses, high-tech security screening and immigration systems, as well as amenities such as large toilets and a nursery for travellers with young children.

On Monday (Aug 17), CNA and other media outlets were given a behind-the-scenes tour of the station by Malaysia’s Mass Rapid Transit Corporation (MRT Corp) and RTS Operations (RTSO).

Mass Rapid Transit Corporation (MRT Corp) is the official developer and owner of the civil infrastructure for the Malaysian section of the Johor Bahru–Singapore RTS Link.

RTSO is the Singapore and Malaysia joint-venture company that will operate the cross-border rail service.