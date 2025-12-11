Completion of ‘modern’ Electric Train Service line to Johor Bahru key to Malaysia’s development: PM Anwar

“This requires assistance from state and federal government players to ensure that there’s good housing and other amenities adjacent to these ETS stations. Johor has solidified itself as a strong economy but we must ensure these benefits are translated to the common folks,” said Anwar.

“I’m thankful and proud the project is completed and it can be a model for development for Johor and the entire country.”

The event was also attended by Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Speaking at a press conference during the same event, Loke said the completion of the electric double-track system connects commuters living across the length of peninsular Malaysia.

“Hopefully it will improve the way of life for people and encourage the use of public transport,” he added.

Loke added that there are also plans in place to connect the ETS line to the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL). The ECRL is an RM50 billion (US$12.17 billion) megaproject linking the Klang Valley in Selangor to the east coast states of Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan.

He also said that within Johor Bahru town, there are plans to integrate the ETS with the upcoming Rapid Transit System Link which is connected with Singapore, bus services and ultimately the elevated Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) system which is still in the discussions stage.

An ART system is typically an autonomous train-bus hybrid network running on roads. Its carriages, which run on rubber wheels, use sensors that enable the vehicle to follow a route defined by a virtual track.

While the ETS service aims to eventually connect commuters travelling from Johor Bahru to northern Malaysian cities like Butterworth, Ipoh and Padang Besar, Loke said in November that initial operations will focus primarily on connecting Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur.