Six months after reopening its borders, China’s economic growth remains uneven across country

Scores of migrant workers at a long distance transport station in Shenzhen sleep rough on the streets, after exhausting their resources while waiting to find jobs in the tech hub.

Policemen regularly chase them away at dawn, but they would return at night.

“The job market is no good now. Many people can’t find jobs. During the pandemic, it was a little better,” said one jobseeker, who has been waiting for over two months.

“At that time, there were still positions for (anti-pandemic) security guards and so on. Now, there are no such jobs available.”

HIGH UNEMPLOYMENT

With the job market now in favour of employers, hourly wages for some labourers have fallen from around US$3.50 to around US$2.50 per hour.

Mr Yang Qing, chairperson of the Yun Jiu Hong Human Resources Group, told CNA: "Salaries have been going down. Why? When the demand for manpower from companies is not high, it is impossible that they would attract potential employees with a high salary."

As of May this year, a record one in five youths in China’s big cities are unemployed.