Thai PM says he told Trump Thailand is not aggressor in Cambodia conflict

BANGKOK: Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Friday (Dec 12) that he told United States President Donald Trump in a phone call that Thailand was not the aggressor in its conflict with Cambodia.

He added that Thailand was protecting its sovereignty and people.

Anutin said Trump told him he wanted peace and for Thailand to halt operations and return to a previously agreed ceasefire.

Heavy border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia have continued for a fifth day. The two countries have been exchanging rockets and artillery at multiple locations along their disputed 817km frontier.

The recent clashes are some of the most intense since a five-day battle in July that killed dozens before the two agreed on a ceasefire that was brokered by Trump.

This week's clashes have killed at least 20 people, with more than 260 wounded, according to tallies by both countries, which have blamed each other for reigniting the conflict.