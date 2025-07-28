Thailand denies using chemical weapons in clashes with Cambodia
“This accusation once again is groundless and reflects a pattern of disinformation, aimed at distorting the facts on the ground and deliberately undermining Thailand’s credibility and standing in the international community,” said the Thai foreign ministry.
BANGKOK: Thailand on Monday (Jul 28) denied using chemical weapons in its border conflict with Cambodia, condemning the “baseless accusation”.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the allegations are part of a “campaign of disinformation aiming to discredit Thailand's reputation while the two countries are scheduled to meet”.
Maly Socheata, a spokesperson for the Cambodian defence minister, had earlier accused Thai forces of using chemical weapons in their attack.
The Cambodian Human Rights Committee also condemned what it called “Thailand’s deliberate use of toxic military smokes and obscurants”.
On Facebook, the wife of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet shared a photo of a plane emitting smoke, captioned: "Thai aircraft released toxic smoke in the disputed areas on Jul 27, according to the Cambodia's Ministry of National Defense."
In Monday's statement, the Thai foreign ministry said its position on the use of chemical weapons has been consistent.
“We condemn the use of chemical weapons anywhere, by anyone, under any circumstances,” it said.
“Thailand is also fully committed to all international instruments on disarmament and the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.”
The Royal Thai Armed Forces said it “categorically rejects” the allegations by Cambodia.
“Thailand calls upon the international community to take serious note of such behaviour and to jointly condemn the use of disinformation aimed at distorting reality on the global stage,” it said in a statement.
The leaders of Thailand and Cambodia held ceasefire talks in Malaysia on Monday as the deadly skirmish dragged into a fifth day.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, whose country currently chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), mediated the meeting, while US State Department officials and a Chinese delegation were also present.