Thailand denies using chemical weapons in clashes with Cambodia

BANGKOK: Thailand on Monday (Jul 28) denied using chemical weapons in its border conflict with Cambodia, condemning the “baseless accusation”.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the allegations are part of a “campaign of disinformation aiming to discredit Thailand's reputation while the two countries are scheduled to meet”.

“This accusation once again is groundless and reflects a pattern of disinformation, aimed at distorting the facts on the ground and deliberately undermining Thailand’s credibility and standing in the international community,” the ministry added.

Maly Socheata, a spokesperson for the Cambodian defence minister, had earlier accused Thai forces of using chemical weapons in their attack.

The Cambodian Human Rights Committee also condemned what it called “Thailand’s deliberate use of toxic military smokes and obscurants”.