Thai PM's party agrees to form coalition with Thaksin-backed party Pheu Thai

BANGKOK: Thailand's caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Friday (Feb 13) that his Bhumjaithai party, which won the election at the weekend, had agreed to form a coalition with jailed Thai ex-Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra's party.

"We are honoured that senior executives from Pheu Thai Party have come here today. Although the election results have not yet been officially confirmed, we have a consensus that Pheu Thai will support us in leading the coalition, as planned," Anutin said.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anutin's pro-military and pro-monarchy party Bhumjaithai had its best electoral performance ever in polls that took place after two rounds of deadly border clashes with Cambodia last year.

Earlier on Friday, Pheu Thai, which came in third in the kingdom's general election, said that it would hold coalition talks with the winning party.

Thailand's most successful party of the 21st century, Pheu Thai, had its worst election result ever on Sunday, raising questions about the future of the political machine built by Thaksin.

"We have no conditions for working with any party," Prasert Chanruangthong, secretary-general of Pheu Thai, told reporters at a press conference at party headquarters.

"Our priority is for the country to move forward for the greatest benefit of the people."

He said Pheu Thai representatives would meet with Prime Minister Anutin's conservative Bhumjaithai party, which won a stunning election victory over the weekend.

The latest incarnation of the organisation founded by the telecom billionaire, Pheu Thai came a distant third with its vote share in the party-list section plunging by more than half.

Voters appeared to turn their backs on the reformist People's Party, which came second.