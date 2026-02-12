Thailand's election commission faces pressure over vote transparency

BANGKOK: Thailand's election commission faced pressure on Wednesday (Feb 11) over an alleged lack of transparency in vote counting across more than a dozen constituencies following Sunday's general election that was swept by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's party.

Almost immediately after polls closed at 5pm on Sunday, members of the public flagged irregularities in the vote count on social media.

These included videos showing ballots being counted in the dark, valid votes incorrectly marked as spoiled, and discrepancies between figures recorded at polling stations and those entered into the election commission's online system.

Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the claims.

The People's Party, which led most pre-election polls but came in a distant second behind Anutin's Bhumjaithai Party, said it accepted the results but has sought recounts in 18 constituencies.

The third-placed Pheu Thai Party backed a review in areas where the public has raised doubts, while the pro-military United Thai Nation Party called for a nationwide recount.

"If the election commission didn't do anything wrong, a recount - no matter how many times - would lead to the same result," Rukchanok Srinork, a winning People's Party candidate, told reporters. "Then, why not do a recount, so that people can see the result clearly?"