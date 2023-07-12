Thai parliament to convene on Jul 13 to vote on next PM

BANGKOK: Thai members of parliament (MPs) and senators will convene on Thursday (Jul 13) to vote on the next prime minister, almost two months after the country’s general election.

The joint sitting will determine whether prime minister hopeful Pita Limjaroenrat, 42, can win the premiership race and become the 30th prime minister of Thailand.

His party Move Forward pulled off a surprise electoral victory on May 14 and formed a coalition with seven allies. Together, they have 312 seats in the 500-member House of Representatives – the lower house of parliament.

Still, for Mr Pita to become prime minister, he needs the approval from more than half of the combined assembly, which includes the 250-member Senate – the Upper House.

This means he must garner at least 376 votes from both Houses or the Lower House alone in order to win the premiership and form the government.

The selection of the prime minister is likely to be closely watched by the people of Thailand, as it will show whether their electoral consensus is respected by the parliamentarians.

“We’ve come too far to lose,” Mr Pita addressed his supporters on Jul 9 during his party’s thank-you rally in Bangkok.

“Just a bit more. We’ll reach the finish line together.”

Mr Pita faces possible disqualification of his MP membership after the Election Commission asked the Constitutional Court on Wednesday to rule whether it should be terminated.

The termination is related to 42,000 shares of media firm ITV, which were held under Mr Pita’s name when he ran in the election on May 14.

According to the Thai constitution, individuals are prohibited from running in an election of Members of the House of Representatives if they are shareholders of any newspaper or mass media business.

Mr Pita claimed he managed the shares on behalf of his family’s inheritance fund. He later transferred them to other heirs.

ITV officially began broadcasting in 1996. It lost the right to use the frequency for broadcasting in 2007 after the Office of the Prime Minister revoked its concession agreement.

Currently, the company and the Office of the Prime Minister are involved in an ongoing legal dispute.