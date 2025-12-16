Thai party nominates ex-leader Thaksin's nephew as PM candidate

BANGKOK: The populist party founded by Thailand's former leader Thaksin Shinawatra nominated his nephew on Tuesday (Dec 16) as its top choice for prime minister in the upcoming election.

Thaksin, a 76-year-old political heavyweight and one of Thailand's richest people, is currently serving a prison sentence in Bangkok for corruption during his time in office.

His party, Pheu Thai, selected biomedical engineering professor Yodchanan Wongsawat as its first-listed candidate for prime minister in the general election set for Feb 8.

Yodchanan, 46, is the son of ex-Prime Minister Somchai Wongsawat and Thaksin's sister, Yaowapa Wongsawat.

He told reporters in the capital on Tuesday that his relation to Thaksin came with the advantage of a singular vision.

"I think that would be an advantage for us as a party. We actually have one vision that would be for the people," he said.