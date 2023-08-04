Thailand could be heading for prolonged political unrest, after election-winning Move Forward party sidelined

Thailand could be in for a prolonged period of political unrest even if a new coalition is in power and the country’s next leader is chosen, after the election-winning Move Forward Party was sidelined from forming the next government, said observers.

Dr Kevin Hewison, the Weldon E Thornton emeritus distinguished professor of Asian Studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, believes more twists and turns will come.

“So we're in very murky and uncharted waters for Thailand, and there's a lot of closed door dealings going on where the public is left aside,” he told CNA’s Asia First.

“I think that's a potentially dangerous position for the electorate to be put in and for Thai democracy, because if the election doesn't matter and all of the decisions on who's going to be in government are done behind closed doors and through a small elite, it leaves the way open for more radical politics emerging.”