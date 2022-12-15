Self-interests at play as EU, ASEAN navigate China, seek rules-based world order: Observers

SINGAPORE: European and Southeast Asian countries seek peace and stability in a multipolar world, and both regions have aligned interests in that aspect, observers said.

However, regional issues remain, such as the Ukraine war in Europe and the Myanmar crisis in Southeast Asia, and how each region responds to them would impact other facets of the relationship, such as trade agreements.

Leaders of 27 European Union (EU) countries and nine from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) met on Wednesday (Dec 14) at a special summit in Brussels to commemorate 45 years of diplomatic relations between the two blocs.