Malaysia's former veteran minister Syed Hamid makes surprise UMNO return with stalwarts Khairy, Hishammuddin

MELAKA: Malaysia’s former veteran minister Syed Hamid Albar has made a surprise comeback to politics, with the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) approving his return to the party on Friday (Apr 17), as well as that of former ministers Khairy Jamaluddin and Hishammuddin Hussein.

They rejoined along with 6,252 former leaders and members through the former ruling party’s Rumah Bangsa (House of the Race) initiative, UMNO secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said in a social media post on Friday night after its Supreme Council meeting.

Rumah Bangsa, announced by UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in January, is aimed at bringing back former members and bringing together the country’s Malay and Muslim political parties.

Unlike Khairy and Hishammuddin’s bids to return to the party, 82-year-old Syed Hamid’s potential return was not previously reported.

A former Cabinet minister from 1990 to 2009 who once held the defence, foreign and home affairs portfolios, Syed Hamid had left UMNO in 2018 for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), which was led at the time by former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Syed Hamid left Bersatu and retired from politics in 2022.

According to his biography released in 2024, Syed Hamid felt joining Bersatu had been a mistake as it had deviated from its platform for the struggle for race and religion, Free Malaysia Today reported at the time.

In the book, he also shared that although he had wanted to remain with UMNO for life, he had left the party as he could not stand to see the abuse of power and corruption there, Free Malaysia Today reported.