Malaysia's former veteran minister Syed Hamid makes surprise UMNO return with stalwarts Khairy, Hishammuddin
Unlike for Khairy Jamaluddin and Hishammuddin Hussein, 82-year-old Syed Hamid Albar’s UMNO return bid was not previously reported. The former defence, foreign and home affairs minister had left the once-ruling party in 2018.
MELAKA: Malaysia’s former veteran minister Syed Hamid Albar has made a surprise comeback to politics, with the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) approving his return to the party on Friday (Apr 17), as well as that of former ministers Khairy Jamaluddin and Hishammuddin Hussein.
They rejoined along with 6,252 former leaders and members through the former ruling party’s Rumah Bangsa (House of the Race) initiative, UMNO secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said in a social media post on Friday night after its Supreme Council meeting.
Rumah Bangsa, announced by UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in January, is aimed at bringing back former members and bringing together the country’s Malay and Muslim political parties.
Unlike Khairy and Hishammuddin’s bids to return to the party, 82-year-old Syed Hamid’s potential return was not previously reported.
A former Cabinet minister from 1990 to 2009 who once held the defence, foreign and home affairs portfolios, Syed Hamid had left UMNO in 2018 for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), which was led at the time by former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Syed Hamid left Bersatu and retired from politics in 2022.
According to his biography released in 2024, Syed Hamid felt joining Bersatu had been a mistake as it had deviated from its platform for the struggle for race and religion, Free Malaysia Today reported at the time.
In the book, he also shared that although he had wanted to remain with UMNO for life, he had left the party as he could not stand to see the abuse of power and corruption there, Free Malaysia Today reported.
Khairy and Hishammuddin, on the other hand, were among several high-profile figures purged in 2023. Khairy was sacked while Hishammuddin was suspended for six years.
Khairy, 50, is Malaysia’s former health minister while Hishammuddin, 64, previously held the home affairs, education and defence portfolios.
Analysts had said their return would boost UMNO in upcoming state and national polls. Malaysia’s 16th general election is due by February 2028 but is expected to be held as early as the middle of this year.
The current Melaka state government’s term ends in December 2026, while the current Johor state government’s term ends in April 2027. This means their state elections are due by February 2027 and June 2027, respectively.
Analysts said Khairy could help win back urban and younger Malay voters, while Hishammuddin still wields influence in the party’s power networks.
At Friday’s meeting, UMNO also changed party membership rules to enable online registration, Asyraf Wajdi's media statement said. This is aimed at easing recruitment, especially of youths.
Amid rising fuel prices and inflation linked to the Middle East conflict, UMNO urged the states that it leads – Johor, Melaka, Perak and Pahang – to step up aid for affected communities.
It also announced key programmes for its 80th anniversary celebration to be held from May 1 to 5 in Kuala Lumpur.