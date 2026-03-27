Return of stalwarts Khairy, Hishammuddin a boost for Malaysia’s UMNO, but doubts linger

KUALA LUMPUR: The potential return of political heavyweights Khairy Jamaluddin and Hishammuddin Hussein to Malaysia’s United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) will give the erstwhile ruling party a vital shot in the arm in upcoming state and national polls, analysts say.

In contrast to cracks in the opposition and other parties, UMNO has emerged as a stable force in the current political landscape, they add. The return of stalwarts who were previously sacked or suspended will strengthen the party further.

While analysts anticipate some degree of internal friction – some quarters within UMNO reportedly remain wary of re-admitting figures previously sidelined for dissent – they do not believe this will disrupt party dynamics.

Khairy and Hishammuddin, both former Cabinet ministers, were among several high-profile figures purged in 2023. Khairy was sacked while Hishammuddin was suspended for six years.

In the past fortnight, they have formally applied to be part of the party again following UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s “unconditional” open-door policy under the Rumah Bangsa (House of the Race) initiative.

Hisommudin Bakar, executive director of research firm Ilham Centre, told CNA their return could raise party morale, particularly after a prolonged period of factional divides before, and after, the last general election in November 2022.

The developments signal that UMNO is transitioning to a consolidation phase in preparation for the 16th General Election (GE16), he added.

Malaysia’s GE16 is not due until February 2028 but sources have told CNA groundwork is being laid for a possible election in the second half of 2026.

With the Melaka and Johor state assemblies approaching the end of their terms, there is the possibility of concurrent national and state polls.

The current Melaka state government’s term ends in December 2026, while the current Johor state government’s term ends in April 2027. This means their state elections are due by February 2027 and June 2027, respectively.

“The underlying message being projected to Malay voters is one of experience, stability and renewed unity, positioning UMNO as a mature and reliable political vehicle capable of representing Malay-Muslim interests,” said Hisommudin.