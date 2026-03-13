Commentary: What next after Malaysia unity government’s failed bid for PM term limit?

SINGAPORE: The much-awaited constitutional amendment, advocated by Malaysia’s unity government to impose a 10-year term limit on the prime minister’s tenure, has failed. Requiring a two-thirds majority in parliament to amend the Constitution, the measure fell short by a mere two votes: 146 MPs voted for it, 44 abstained, 32 were absent and none opposed it.

This is a serious setback for the unity government, and the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition in particular. Aware of flagging support among its multi-ethnic urban voter base, PH is seeking to regain momentum.

With an eye on the looming state elections in Melaka and Johor and the next general election (GE) beyond that, the prime minister announced in his New Year’s address that the unity government would focus on key governance reforms.

These include a term limit on prime ministerial tenures; the separation of the positions of attorney general and public prosecutor; the establishment of an Ombudsman’s office to handle complaints against public organisations; and the introduction of a freedom of information law.

The term limit was the first reform to be tabled and discussed in parliament. PH and its associated member parties have long sought this reform over the past three decades, most notably in the run-up to the 2018 general election. PH drafted a parliamentary bill on this following its victory, but progress was stymied by the 2020 Sheraton Move.