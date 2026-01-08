With US focus on Western hemisphere, would it cede strategic space to China in Asia?

SINGAPORE: With the United States’ military intervention in Venezuela and President Donald Trump’s latest focus on influence in the Western hemisphere, could the US – a dominant security actor in the Asia-Pacific – cede more space in Asia to China?

Zack Cooper, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), said an “obvious implication” of the US’ Venezuela intervention, as well as its recent military strikes in Africa and the Middle East, is that it decreases the amount of energy that the US can place in Asia.

“I do think what's clear is that the US only has so much bandwidth, and one of the arguments that has been made for many years is that the US needs more resources and energy in Asia,” said Cooper, at Singapore think tank ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute's Regional Outlook Forum 2026 on Thursday (Jan 8).

Cooper was speaking during a session moderated by Hoang Thi Ha, a senior fellow at the institute, who asked about the possibility of both US and China dividing the world into their respective spheres of influence.

But fellow panellist, Peking University analyst Jia Qingguo, said China does not believe in spheres of influence, in response to a question on whether the US’ actions in Venezuela could “incentivise and embolden China to advance its ‘Asia for Asians’ agenda”.

“China believes that we should have global cooperation, multilateral cooperation, and ‘sphere of influence’ is like a concept of the 19th century. China does not believe it works,” Jia said during the session.



China has opposed the US operation in Venezuela and “does not believe that we should dictate other countries”, he added.